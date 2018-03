Potash stocks Nutrien (NTR +3.1% ), Mosaic (MOS +3.3% ), CF Industries (CF +1.2% ) and Intrepid Potash (IPI +3.2% ) jumped higher beginning about an hour ago following reports of a Belaruskali potash mine collapse.

A Bloomberg report cites Belarus' emergency ministry for the report of the collapsed mine; details still to come.

Source: Briefing.com