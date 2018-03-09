Chile OKs increase in lithium quota for Albemarle

Chile's government approves an increase in Albemarle’s (NYSE:ALB) annual lithium production limit in the salt flats of the Salar de Atacama, freeing the company to take advantage of rising prices for the the metal.

The increase, authorized by Chilean development agency Corfo, will allow ALB to produce as much as 140K metric tons/year of lithium, up from 60K-80K tons/year.

In its request for an increase, ALB cited technological advancements it said would allow it to obtain more of lithium without needing to extract more brine.