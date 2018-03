General Electric (NYSE:GE) is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business it acquired in 2011, Reuters reports.

Converteam, which in 2012 was re-branded GE Power Conversion, is losing money and is expected to fetch less than the $3.2B GE paid for it, according to the report.

The divestiture would be the latest in a string of asset sales GE is exploring; Reuters reported last month that GE was considering a sale of its industrial gas engine business.