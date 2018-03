Uber (Private:UBER) is approaching institutional investors about a new debt sale according to Reuters.

Uber wants $1.25B and is marketing a new seven-year term loan at 425bp-450bp over Libor

Sources say Uber is taking the direct route after Wall Street banks thought the deal carried too much regulatory risk for the highly leveraged company. .

