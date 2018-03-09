Doctor in Insys opioid kickback scheme sentenced to more than four years in prison

A Rhode Island district judge has sentenced Dr. Jerrold Rosenberg to 51 months in prison for prescribing Insys Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:INSY) Subsys (fentanyl) to non-cancer patients in consideration for $188K in speaker fees. He was also ordered to pay ~$755K in restitution.

Dr. Rosenberg pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and conspiracy to receive kickbacks in October 2017.

