Blankfein pushes back on retirement report

"I feel like Huck Finn listening to his own eulogy," tweets Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein, responding to a report he's going to retire before year-end. "It's the WSJ's announcement ... not mine."

Previously: WSJ: Goldman's Blankfein plans to step down as soon as end of the year (March 9)

Bloomberg reports members of the management committee as being stunned over the Journal's report, with one source saying Blankfein has not discussed any timetable for exiting.