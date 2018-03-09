Stocks post sweeping gains after Goldilocks jobs report

Stocks cruised to big gains after the February jobs report showed a much stronger than expected increase in payrolls but muted wage gains, easing concerns about rising inflationary pressures.

It was a Goldilocks report, pointing to strong economic growth while also giving the market no reason to believe the Fed will need to quicken its pace of interest rate increases.

In addition, investors were still weighing Pres. Trump's tariff announcement, which was less onerous that many had expected.

For the week, the Dow rose 3.3%, the S&P 500 climbed 3.5% and the Nasdaq jumped 4.2% to a record closing high, with all three benchmark indexes posting their best weekly performance in three weeks.

U.S. Treasury prices fell in reaction to the jobs report, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.89% and the two-year yield up by 3 bps to 2.27%.

The uptick in yields helped boost the financial sector (+2.5%) to the top of the day's leaderboard, followed by industrials (+2.2%), tech (+2%), materials (+1.9%) and energy (+1.9%), as 10 of the 11 S&P sectors closed higher.

U.S. WTI crude oil surged 3.2% to settle at $62.04/bbl.