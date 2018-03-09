United surges on strong February traffic, analyst prediction of guidance raise

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) climbed 2.4% in today's trade after United Airlines reported consolidated traffic jumped 5.7% Y/Y in February.

UAL said February traffic rose 5.9% in the U.S. and 5.6% internationally, consolidated load factor rose 1.4% to 78.1% - up 0.3% domestically to 82% and 2.5% internationally to 73.4% - and 73.4% of mainline flights departed on-time, up 4.9% Y/Y.

The company also said it expects Q1 consolidated passenger unit revenue to come in flat to 2% higher compared to the year-ago quarter.

Also, J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker came out positive on airlines today, expecting UAL to raise guidance at next week's Transportation Conference.