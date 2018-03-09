WSJ: Intel considers deals including Broadcom acquisition; AVGO +6% (updated)

Facing some ripples from Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) hostile bid for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is examining a number of acquisition alternatives, the WSJ reports -- including a bid for Broadcom itself.

Broadcom shares have surged postmarket, up 6% ; Intel is down 0.3% and QCOM is down 0.8% .

Intel would love for Broadcom's pursuit to fail, but if the odds start looking better that it would face a stronger competitor, Intel could step in with its own bid.

It's working with advisers, according to the report, though a bid for $104B Broadcom is far from guaranteed.

Updated 6:33 p.m.: Intel comments to Reuters: It doesn't comment on "rumors or speculation" but says it's focused on previous acquisitions. “We have made important acquisitions over the past 30 months -- including Mobileye and Altera -- and our focus is on integrating those acquisitions and making them successful for our customers and shareholders.”