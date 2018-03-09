Report: JinkoSolar downsizes plans for Florida PV factory

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is now planning to employ only a quarter of the number of workers previously planned at its new photovoltaic module factory in Jacksonville, Fla., PV Magazine reports.

JKS expects to invest only $50.5M in its new facility and hire only 200 workers to produce PV modules - one-eighth the investment and one-fourth the employment originally planned - according to a fact sheet accompanying a resolution filed by Jacksonville's city council.

JKS revealed in January a 1.75 GW module supply agreement in the U.S., and it was widely believed that this plant would be a critical part of those plans.