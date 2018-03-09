Take-Two Interactive, SVB Financial, Nektar Pharma set to join S&P 500

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Nektar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NKTR) will make the jump to the S&P 500 index, effective at the market open on March 19.

TTWO and SIVB will make the move from the S&P MidCap 400, switching places with Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), while NKTR leaps from the S&P SmallCap 600.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) will drop to the MidCap 400, replacing Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), which will replace NKTR in the SmallCap 600.

From the SmallCap 600, Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) will switch places with Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) and Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) in the MidCap 400.