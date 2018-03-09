Finisar marks worst day in months as analysts process gloom

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) logged its worst day in months, closing down 4.5% , after yesterday brought a miss and light guidance in its fiscal Q3 earnings.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its Sell rating and cut its price target to a Street-low $15, saying the company faces a number of fundamental headwinds.

"The April quarter guide was dismal and the tone of the conference call was worse," says Needham's Alex Henderson of the "soft" results. He's cut to Hold from Buy.

Others stayed positive despite the gloomy results. DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating.

Meanwhile, Stifel stuck with its Buy (though with a price target cut to $22 from $24), saying further downside is less likely despite the subpar guidance. Gross margin bottoms sub-30%, and management suggests the company's going to stay pressured around 27-28%.

Analyst Patrick Newton also sees potential in the 3D sensing opportunity and a chance for a Chinese rebound.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript