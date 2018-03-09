Nikkei: Panasonic looks to wrap early bidding on camera factory

With an eye to cost cuts, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) is looking to close first-round bidding for a camera factory that it hopes will bring more than ¥50B (about $471M), Nikkei reports.

The Chinese factory builds security cameras, a business that's struggled to get a foothold outside Japan. Proceeds from a sale could be reapplied to acquisitions in corporate systems, or toward other segments like automotive batteries.

Likely bidders include Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) along with the UK's Permira and CVC Capital Partners.

Panasonic also has a security camera factory in Japan's Saga Prefecture that might go up for sale in time as well.