OSG says U.S. maritime oil shipping market recovery driving term charters
Mar. 09, 2018 6:37 PM ETOverseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG)OSGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) says the U.S.-flag maritime oil shipping market is enjoying a recovery because of strengthening coastwise domestic crude transportation demand, some spikes in refined product freight demand, and reduced fleet capacity.
- "We are confident that we have seen the bottom of our spot and time charter market", CEO Sam Norton said in today's earnings conference call, adding that expectations of increased shale production will continue to make U.S. Gulf coast crude a more cost-effective option for U.S. refiners.
- OSG says time charter equivalent rates for medium-range tankers exceeded $60K/day by the end of February from ~$35K/day during summer 2017.
- Shares closed +5.5% in today's trade after reporting Q4 earnings.