Reuters: CFIUS demands notice on Broadcom move to redomicile

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has ordered Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to give it five business days' notice before taking any action on redomiciling to the U.S., Reuters reports -- an indication that CFIUS is aware of jurisdictional challenges that could arise if the move happens.

Broadcom said today that it expected to complete its move from Singapore to the U.S. by May 6, and said it petitioned a Singapore court today to order a special shareholder meeting to approve the move. That meeting's set for March 23.

CFIUS already ordered Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to postpone its shareholder meeting so it could more fully investigate security implications of Broadcom's hostile bid for Qualcomm.

As for CFIUS terms, "We are aware of the terms in the order and are in full compliance," Broadcom tells Reuters.