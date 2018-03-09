Top StoneMor shareholder pushes for C-corporation conversion

StoneMor Partners' (NYSE:STON) top shareholder Axar Capital Management (and its sole member Andrew Axelrod) says it's pursuing coverting the company's master limited partnership structure into that of a C corporation.

"The Reporting Persons believe that the recent reductions of corporate tax rates effective for 2018 make the conversion of the Issuer into a C corporation more attractive than under prior tax rates," Axar says in an SEC filing.

"The Reporting Persons also believe that a conversion of the Issuer into a Subchapter C corporation, together with addressing the Issuer's incentive distribution rights, would result in a more liquid market for the Issuer's equity securities, improving the Issuer's opportunities for capital raising, senior management recruitment and other strategic transactions."

Axar says it may engage in discussions with management and the board on matters including the proposed conversion.