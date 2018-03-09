Alfa: CFO is departing company after securities probe

Alfa (OTCPK:ALFFF) says its chief financial officer Ramon Leal -- fined by Mexico's banking and securities regulator for insider trading -- has decided to leave the company, effective at the end of the month, Bloomberg reports.

The decision "made in consensus with Alfa" comes after the results of an investigation resulted in the fine but failed to find serious misconduct. Leal was fined 195,000 pesos (about $10,300) for trading on privileged information around December 2011.

Despite that, Leal “decided to leave out of respect for the company’s interests and values," Alfa told Bloomberg.