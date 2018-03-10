Venture capital deals of the week

Smart thermostat: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa Fund joined a $61M round in smart thermostat company Ecobee. Energy Impact Partners led the round, which brought total funding to $146M.

Amazon previously took part in a $35M round in 2016, shortly after Ecobee adopted Alexa voice controls. An Alexa-enabled Ecobee smart light switch is coming later this month.

Competitors: Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Nest stands out because Amazon recently pulled its products from sale on its e-commerce platform. The ongoing spat also led to Google pulling the YouTube app from the Fire TV and Echo Show.

Fandango competitor: Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B), Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Twenty-First Century Fox Film (FOXA, FOX) participated in a $60M Series C round for social movie ticketing platform Atom Tickets. Fidelity Management & Research Company led the round, which brought total funding up to $110M.

Atom’s app lets users search for films, buy tickets, invite friends, and pre-order concessions, to name a few. The app is enabled on 20K screens in the US. The platform includes ads from studios and brands.

Atom’s advisory board includes Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, and Tyler Perry. Partners include T-Mobile and Chase Pay.

Competition: Fandango, which is owned by Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBCUniversal, services about double the number of screens as Atom.

AI-driven drug discovery: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Ventures, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF), and Dolby (NYSE:DLB) Family Ventures participated in a $45M Series A round for AI-driven medicine developer Atomwise. Monsanto Growth Ventures led the round, which brought funding over $51M, and was joined by DCVC, B Capital Group, Y Combinator, Khosla Ventures, and DFJ.

Atomwise created the AtomNet drug research tech that uses AI to analyze millions of potential molecules a day to help predict potential medications. The company launched over 50 discovery partnerships with research companies (including AbbVie) and universities.

Competitor: The AI-based drug discovery space is increasingly crowded. A recently announced project had AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) teaming with Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Ali Health for a smart health project.

Oncology treatments: Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) participated in a $29M Series B round in Cyteir Therapeutics, a developer of DNA repair and synthetic lethality based novel therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Venrock led the round, which brought total funding up to $36.5M, and was joined by Lightstone Ventures and DROIA Oncology Ventures.

As part of the deal, investment members joined the Cyteir board including Celgene’s Maria Palmisano, who joined as an observer.

Cyteir will use the funding to progress its lead program focused on inhibiting the RAD51 protein for oncology. Clinical trials are expected to start next year.

Industrial AR: Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) Investments, Boeing (NYSE:BA) HorizonX, and GE (NYSE:GE) Ventures participated in a $17.2M round in enterprise augmented reality software company Upskill. The round brought total funding to $45.8M.

Upskill’s Skylight AR platform trains and assists workers from the factory to the job site. GE and Boeing use the platform. Upskill and Accenture formed a strategic alliance to expand the Accenture Extended Reality and Accenture Industry X.O groups.

Panasonic JV: Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY, OTCPK:PCRFF) teamed with early-stage venture capital firm Scrum Ventures to launch BeeEdge, an accelerator for identifying underutilized technologies within Panasonic. The technologies will form the backbone of new, independent startups for commercial development.

Kalanick’s new fund: Former Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Travis Kalanick launched the 10100 (“ten-one-hundred”) investment fund that will focus on large-scale job creation. Focuses will include real estate, e-commerce, and emerging businesses from regions like China and India. Kalanick announced the news on Twitter with his email included for interested parties.