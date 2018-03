Marvel's Black Panther (NYSE:DIS) has passed the billion-dollar global box office mark in just 26 days of release, with a little help from a solid Friday debut in China.

Its U.S. total is good enough for ninth-biggest film of all time.

It's Disney's 16th movie to hit $1B worldwide, and the fifth Marvel film. And it's expected to pass $500M in international sales over the weekend.