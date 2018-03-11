SpaceX pushes forward with Mars rocket system

SpaceX (Private:SPACE) CEO Elon Musk said during a talk at SXSW that he thinks the company will start testing the rocket and booster being built for Mars trips during the first half of next year.

“I think we will be able to do short flights, short up and down flights, probably in the first half of next year. This is a very big booster and ship," explained Musk.

The rocket system (codenamed BFR) is also expected to have the capability of return trips to the Moon with in-space refueling and space station resupply missions. Engadget reports that it's being built to carry about 150 tons, 5X as much cargo as Falcon Heavy can haul.