Bitcoin sentiment gauge from Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is launching a bitcoin sentiment gauge for crypto traders.

The new version of its MarketPsych Indices will scan over 400 websites, many specific to cryptocurrencies, to capture market-moving sentiment and themes.

"News and social media are driving the investment and risk management process more than ever with the continuing rise of passive and quant-driven trading," said Thomson Reuters' Austin Burkett, Global Head of Quant and Feeds.

Bitcoin flat at $9,539.

