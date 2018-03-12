Shinzo Abe's political future in doubt?

Japan's big political scandal just got worse.

The finance ministry has admitted to tampering with records to remove references to Shinzo Abe, his wife and finance minister Taro Aso that related to a questionable real estate deal which became public last year.

Abe has previously said he would resign if he or his wife were shown to be involved in heavily cutting the price of public land sold to a school operator in Osaka.

