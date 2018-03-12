Stocks start week with U.S. jobs glow

Shares across the globe are starting the week with a bounce after a strong U.S. jobs report seemed to erase any potential concerns investors may have had about a looming trade war or inflation.

Friday also marked the nine-year anniversary of the current bull market for U.S. stocks, which have logged more than 108 months without posting a decline of 20% that marks a retreat into bear territory.

Asia: Nikkei +1.8% ; Hang Seng +1.9% ; Shanghai +0.6% ; Sensex +1.8% .

Europe: FTSE 100 flat; CAC 40 +0.2% ; DAX +0.6% .

U.S. futures: Dow +0.4% ; S&P +0.3% ; Nasdaq +0.6% .

Oil is down 0.5% at $61.71/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1318/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat to 2.9%.

