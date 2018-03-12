Stocks start week with U.S. jobs glow

Shares across the globe are starting the week with a bounce after a strong U.S. jobs report seemed to erase any potential concerns investors may have had about a looming trade war or inflation.
Friday also marked the nine-year anniversary of the current bull market for U.S. stocks, which have logged more than 108 months without posting a decline of 20% that marks a retreat into bear territory.
Asia: Nikkei +1.8%; Hang Seng +1.9%; Shanghai +0.6%; Sensex +1.8%.
Europe: FTSE 100 flat; CAC 40 +0.2%; DAX +0.6%.
U.S. futures: Dow +0.4%; S&P +0.3%; Nasdaq +0.6%.
Oil is down 0.5% at $61.71/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1318/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat to 2.9%.
