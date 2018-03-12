Algonquin completes acquisition of 25% interest in Atlantica Yield for $608M

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) completed the acquisition of a 25% equity interest in Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) for a total price of $608M, at a price of $24.25 per share.

Algonquin has an option to acquire more 16.47% stake in Atlantica Yield for a period of 60 days after the closing of the 25% acquisition.

Ian Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of Algonquin said, "The completion of these transactions is a significant milestone. Through Atlantica, Algonquin benefits from having an experienced international operator for new projects developed by AAGES as well as an interest in an attractively-priced portfolio of high quality, international operating assets that is accretive to Algonquin's earnings and cash flow per share."

Taking into account, the new ROFO agreement and the internal and external opportunities, the company have set a dividend per share growth target of 8-10% compounded annual growth rate through 2022.

