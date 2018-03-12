Optical deal has Lumentum buying Oclaro for $1.8B

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) owners will receive $5.60 in cash and 0.0636 shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) stock for each share of Oclaro they hold. At Friday's close, it values Oclaro at $9.99 per share, or $1.8B.

Oclaro shareholders will own about 16% of the combined company.

The deal is seen generating more than $60M of annual run-rate synergies within 12-24 months of closing, and be immediately accretive to non-GAAP EPS.

Closing is expected in H2.

A conference call is set for 8:30 ET.

OCLR +24.2% premarket to $9.75; LITE +0.2%

Source: Press Release