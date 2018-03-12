Eserion down 14% premarket on lower Praluent pricing

Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) slips 14% premarket on light volume on the heels of Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) announcement that they will offer more substantial discounts to high cholesterol med Praluent (alirocumab) for high-risk patients.

Esperion's competing product is bempedoic acid. Last week, it reported Phase 3 results in statin-intolerant high-risk cardiovascular disease patients with elevated levels of "bad" cholesterol. Treatment with bempedoic acid lowered LDL-C by 28% compared to placebo, but the effect was less than Praluent's 48% and Amgen's Repatha at 57%.

Amgen is down a fraction premarket.

Previously: Esperion down 6% after release of late-stage data on high cholesterol med bempedoic acid (March 7)