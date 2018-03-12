Broadcom moves up redomiciling, hits back at CFIUS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) moves up its redomiciling to the US from May 6 to April 3 – two days before Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) rescheduled annual meeting.

The shift follows the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ordering the company to provide five business days’ notice before taking a redomiciling action.

Broadcom says its acquisition offers for Qualcomm always included plans for the geographic move and “in neither party’s draft was the closing of the proposed acquisition conditioned on CFIUS clearance.”

Key quote: “In short, U.S. national security concerns are not a risk to closing, as Broadcom never plans to acquire Qualcomm before it completes redomiciliation.”

Broadcom shares are up 3.9% premarket to $263.60.

Qualcomm shares are up 0.1% to $63.03.

