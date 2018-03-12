Delta Apparel buys digital print firm

Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) announces that its Art Gun subsidiary has acquired TeeShirt Ink for $16.35M and potential payments in the future tied to performance.

TeeShirt Ink is described as a premium provider of digital, direct-to-garment printed products.

The company says Art Gun’s acquisition of the DTG2Go business makes it a clear market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment marketplace and accelerates Art Gun’s geographic expansion.

CEO update: "We see the digital print model revolutionizing the way traditional retailers, e-retailers, and the ad-specialty industry conduct business.. We plan to continue to invest in equipment and geographic expansion, and look forward to the many opportunities for strong growth at DTG2Go."

Delta Apparel expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings and increase revenue by approximately $7M during the remainder of FY18.

Source: Press Release