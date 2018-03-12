Dropbox IPO: Up to $8B valuation, private placement by Salesforce

Dropbox (Pending:DBX) files an amended S-1 that sets a $16 to $18 per share price for the IPO, which puts the value between $7B and $7.9B.

Dropbox was valued at $10B during its last private funding round, a roughly 20% downside to the IPO valuation.

The range gives Dropbox a market cap around $6.7B. But the addition of restricted stock and options puts the fully diluted value higher than that market cap.

Salesforce Ventures (NYSE:CRM) agrees to purchase $100M of common stock in a private placement at a per share price equal to the IPO price.

