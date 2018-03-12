Sempra Energy's Reed to retire; Martin to become new CEO

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says Chairman, President and CEO Debra Reed will retire as President and CEO effective May 1 and will remain as Chairman until Dec. 1 following 40 years with the company.

SRE appoints current executive VP and CFO Jeffrey Martin to succeed Reed as CEO and join the company's board on May 1, and current corporate group president of infrastructure businesses Joseph Householder become the company's president.

Reed became SRE's CEO in 2011 and Chairman in 2012 after serving four years as president and CEO of San Diego Gas & Electric and SoCalGas; she first joined the company in 1978.

Martin, has served as executive VP and CFO since January 2017 after spending time as CEO of SDG&E and CEO of SRE's renewable energy and midstream businesses; he first joined SRE in 2004.