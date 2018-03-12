Sarepta to file U.S. marketing application for DMD med golodirsen by year-end; shares ahead 5% premarket

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) announces that it expects to complete the rolling submission of its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for exon 53-skipping golodirsen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy by the end of the year when it completes long-term animal toxicology studies.

The company says it will request accelerated approval for the filing based on FDA feedback that an increase in de novo truncated dystrophin protein may meet the criteria for such approval based on a single study. It has proposed that its ongoing Phase 3 ESSENCE trial serve as the post-marketing confirmatory study.

Shares are up 5% premarket on light volume.

