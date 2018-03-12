Nomura raises Micron target to new Street high; shares +3.1%

Nomura raises its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) price target from $55 to $100, a new Street high and an 83% upside to Friday’s close.

Firm says Micron shares are on the cusp of another breakout.

Potential catalysts: DRAM pricing resuming its climb in Q2, dividend and share buyback announcements in May, NAND margin expansion, and increased M&A discussion.

More action: Evercore ISI raises its Micron target from $60 to $80, a 47% upside.

Source: Notable Calls.

Micron shares are up 3.1% premarket to $56.27.

Peers that could move on the DRAM / NAND comments: Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF), Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY), Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).