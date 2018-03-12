Johnson Controls to shop Power Solutions business

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announces that it's exploring strategic alternatives for its Power Solutions business.

The Power Solutions business generated $7.3B in revenue and $1.6B in pre-EBITDA earnings in FY17.

The company expects to complete its assessment of strategic alternatives over the next several months.

CEO update: "Creating shareholder value is our top priority. Our focus is on improving operational execution, realizing merger synergy and productivity benefits, and optimizing the business portfolio. Given the differing dynamics of the platforms, we are evaluating strategic alternatives for Power Solutions."

JCI +2.31% premarket to $39.43

Source: Press Release