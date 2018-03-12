Anthera to terminate development of Sollpura after failed late-stage study

Nano cap Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) is set for an ugly day after announcing that lead candidate Sollpura failed to demonstrate non-inferiority to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' PANCREAZE (pancrelipase) in a Phase 3 study.

The study, RESULT, failed to achieve the primary endpoint of an improvement in coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) from baseline within the 95% non-inferiority margin.

The study also failed to achieve the secondary endpoint of coefficient of nitrogen absorption (CNA).

The company says it will terminate further development.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 8:30 am ET.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.