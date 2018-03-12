Eni sells 10% of offshore Egypt gas field for $934M, wins Abu Dhabi oil stakes

Eni (NYSE:E) says it is selling a 10% stake in the Shorouk concession in Egypt’s giant Zohr gas field to Mubadala Petroleum of the United Arab Emirates for $934M, and signs 40-year agreements for stakes in two Abu Dhabi concessions for $875M.

Eni currently holds a 60% stake in Shorouk, while Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and BP own respective 30% and 10% stakes; Zohr is the largest ever gas discovery in the Mediterranean, with 400M cf/day.

Also, Eni acquires a 5% stake in the Lower Zakum offshore oil field for $300M and a 10% stake in the oil and gas offshore fields of Umm Shaif and Nasr, all offshore Abu Dhabi, for $575M.