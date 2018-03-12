Macau exec pushes for more gaming concessions

Macau Legend Development (OTCPK:MALDF) CEO David Chow Kam Fi thinks the Macau market can absorb two or three more gaming concessionaires, He also maintains that says the company will fight for one if the market is opened up.

There are currently six casino operators in the Macau market, with all the licenses due to expire either in 2020 or 2022.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).