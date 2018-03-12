Lightbridge wins Japanese patent approval for metallic fuel design

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) +8.1% premarket after saying it received notice of allowance for a divisional patent in Japan related to the manufacturing of its metallic nuclear fuel design.

LTBR says the newly issued patent is based on the 2011 Patent Cooperation Treaty patent application and covers the manufacturing process for its multi-lobe metallic fuel rods via the casting route.

"The promise of producing safer and more economical carbon-free power with Lightbridge fuel would support Japan’s nuclear plant restart efforts, reducing the need to import expensive fossil fuels to the island nation and cut greenhouse gas emissions," the company says.