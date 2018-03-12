Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) resumed with Buy rating and $22 (53% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) initiated with Overweight rating and $44 (27% upside) price target at Barclays.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) initiated with Outperform rating and $17 (81% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Motus GI Holdings (Pending:MOTS) initiated with Outperform rating and $7 (40% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) initiated with Buy rating and $124 (24% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Genfit SA (OTCPK:GNFTF) initiated with Buy rating and €105 price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) upgraded to Overweight at Piper Jaffray.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) upgraded to Buy at CL King.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) upgraded to Market Perform at Bernstein.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush. Downgraded to In-line at Evercore ISI.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) downgraded to In-line at Evercore ISI.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) downgraded to In-line at Evercore ISI.