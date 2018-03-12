A new bitcoin sentiment tracker from Reuters is coming

To help investors sift through the clutter, Thomson Reuters Corp will begin tracking and analyzing bitcoin chatter across the web.

As part of a new version of its MarketPsych Indices, Reuters and its partner MarketPsych Data will scan 400+ websites to pick market-moving threads and transform them into a tradeable index.

Online chatter has become a driver of all asset-classes lately, with Austin Burkett of Reuters saying, “News and social media are driving the investment and risk management process more than ever with the continuing rise of passive and quant-driven trading.”

