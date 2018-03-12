Immutep raises A$6.85M through institutional placement

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) raises capital through placement of 326.2M new fully paid ordinary shares to Australian institutional investors, Platinum Asset Management Limited and Australian Ethical Investment Limited, former Immutep Chairman, Lucy Turnbull AO and U.S.healthcare institutional investors at an issue price of A$0.021 per new share raising a total of A$6.85M.

The proceeds will be used to support Immutep’s ongoing and planned immuno-oncology clinical development programs and for general working capital purposes.

Issue date is expected to be around March 14.

Following completion of the Placement, Immutep intends to issue Share Purchase Plan to certain eligible existing shareholders. Details of SPP will be communicated as soon as possible.