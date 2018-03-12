The Medicines Company up 6% premarket on Praluent price cut

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's announced price reduction on PCSK9-inhibitor Praluent (alirocumab), expected to be $7975/year compared to the current $14K wholesale price, appears to be bullish for The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Shares are up 6% premarket, albeit on light volume, as investors perceive improved prospects for MDCO's high cholesterol fighter inclisiran if demand for Praluent spikes after the price cut. Inclisiran lowers bad cholesterol by shutting off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver. Praluent and Amgen's Repatha (evolocumab) are monoclonal antibodies that bind to (inhibit) the PCSK9 enzyme.

Inclisiran is dosed once or twice per year compared to once per month for Praluent and Repatha.

