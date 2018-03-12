Ross Stores plans for 100 store openings in FY18

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) says it opened 23 Ross Dress for Less and six dd's Discounts stores across 14 different states in February and March.

The company says the new locations are part of its plans to add approximately 100 new stores in FY18.

"With these recent openings, we continued our growth in both new and existing markets. Our newest market for Ross Dress for Less is Nebraska, and for dd's Discounts, we entered Illinois with two new stores," notes Ross Chief Development Officer Jim Fassio

ROST +0.31% premarket to $77.25.

Source: Press Release