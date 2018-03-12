Orexigen Therapeutics plans for near-term sale using structured process

Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) announces that it has elected to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Case No. 18-10518.

Orexigen also intends to file a motion seeking authorization to pursue an auction and sale process under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The proposed bidding procedures, if approved, would require interested parties to submit binding offers to acquire substantially all of Orexigen's assets, which would be purchased free and clear of the company's indebtedness and other liens and interests. The process is expected to proceed according to the following timeline:

Bids expected to be submitted by May 21

Structured auction targeted to commence no later than May 24

Sale intended to be concluded by July 2

Additional information about proposed asset sale is available at www.kccllc.net/orexigen.