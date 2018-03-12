Red Hat -0.9% on analyst downgrade

Mizuho downgrades Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) from Buy to Neutral but raises the price target from $140 to $160, a 3% upside to Friday’s close.

Firm says fundamentals are strong and enterprise spending trends are buoyant, but the company already has most of this upside baked into the current valuation.

Mizuho expects Red Hat to report modest upsides to revenue, cash flow, and billings during the earnings report on March 26. The firm sees FY results printing in-line or above on revenue and cash flow and in-line or below on margins.

Source: Briefing.com.