Star Jets International announces official name change, symbol change and new CFO

Star Jets International (OTCPK:JETR) announces the Company completed its name change to Star Jets International, Inc. and its ticker symbol change to JETR., effective March 9.

The company appointed Robert Sheybani as its Chief Financial Officer.

“We are proud to have Robert join us as our CFO,” said Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets. “He will be in charge of working with our auditing firm to complete our 2016 and 2017 audits which would then make us eligible to up-list to OTCQB (subject to regulatory clearance). We plan to work assiduously during the second quarter to get those audits done and file the application to OTCQB. With the strong economy, we continue to have excellent sales momentum and look forward to continuing to build Star Jets into a leader in the private aviation charter brokerage industry.”

Press Release