Alnylam to advance lumasiran into late-stage development after Sanofi Genzyme backs away

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces that it intends to advance lumasiran into Phase 3 development for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1) after Sanofi Genzyme (NYSE:SNY) declined its option on the candidate.

The company says it expects to commence the late-stage study by year-end and intends to launch the product globally if approved.

Lumasiran is an RNAi therapeutic that targets a liver enzyme called glycolate oxidase (GO). Reducing GO depletes the substrate for oxalate production which contributes to the pathology of PH1, a rare inherited disorder affecting the kidneys. Excess oxalate combines with calcium to form kidney and bladder stones (calcium oxalate).

