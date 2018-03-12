SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) entered into an agreement to acquire CACEIS North America, the fund administration business of CACEIS based in Toronto and New York for an undisclosed term.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q1.

"We welcome the clients and skilled professionals of CACEIS North America. This acquisition further enhances the depth of our teams and our servicing capability in the Toronto and New York markets," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO.

"We are confident in SS&C and excited for the future of clients and employees of CACEIS North America. We believe our clients will benefit from SS&C's robust technology platform, while taking advantage of their enhanced capabilities and global reach," said Tina McInnis, CEO, CACEIS Canada.

