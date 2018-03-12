Gilead Sciences' Norbert Bischofberger to step down; names new scientific chief and medical chief

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, will step down from his role as Executive VP, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer, effective at the end of April.

John McHutchison, MD, currently Executive VP, Clinical Research, will be appointed as Chief Scientific Officer.

Also, Andrew Cheng, MD, PhD, Executive VP, Clinical Research & Development Operations, will be appointed as Chief Medical Officer.

Both will report to John Milligan, PhD, Gilead’s President and CEO.

Dr. McHutchison joined Gilead in 2010. Prior to joining Gilead, Dr. McHutchison worked at Duke University Medical Center, where he served as Associate Director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute.

Dr. Cheng joined Gilead in 1999 to lead company’s development-stage programs in HIV/AIDS. He was named Executive VP in 2015.