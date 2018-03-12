VMware investor calls potential Dell merger a "terrible deal"

VMware (VMW) shareholder Jericho Capital sends a letter to the company calling the potential reverse merger with Dell (DVMT +0.1% ) a “terrible deal.”

Jericho holds about a 1.8% stake, which puts it among the top 15 VMware shareholders.

Key quote from Jericho managing member Josh Resnick: “Even the most casual observer can see that VMW gains nothing by saddling the company’s faster growth, net cash, highly strategic software business with the dead weight of Dell’s slower growth, heavily debt-laden, legacy hardware-dependent entity.”