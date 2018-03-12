Avis Budget signs connected car deal with Toyota

Avis Budget (CAR +0.8% ) announces a multi-year deal that will add 10K Toyota vehicles to its expanding fleet of connected vehicles.

The company says the deal leverages Toyota's proprietary mobility services platform.

"As connected car technology continues to evolve in the auto industry, we are rapidly adapting our fleet and rolling this technology out to our locations," says Avis innovation exec Arthur Orduña.

Avis has committed to operating a fully connected global fleet by 2020, and will have 100,000 fully connected cars in the United States this year.

Source: Press Release